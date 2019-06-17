Serie A prepared to pull Supercoppa from Saudi Arabia over BeoutQ issue

Saudi Arabia's plans to host the next Supercoppa are in danger after Lega Serie A, the Italian soccer league body, decided to undertake legal action in response to the Gulf state’s backing of broadcast piracy.

Luigi De Siervo, the new Lega Serie A chief executive, has revealed that illegal transmissions by Saudi pirate network BeoutQ were putting at risk a third of its international TV rights, worth about UK£400 million.

BeoutQ, which has been deemed by a French court as being carried by the Riyadh-based Arabsat network, has been distributing pirate sports broadcasts on an industrial scale, with the content of BeIN Sports, a Qatari media group, a prominent target.

In June 2018 De Siervo’s predecessor, Marco Brunelli, signed a €7 million (US$8.3 million) deal with Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority (GSA) to host the Supercoppa – played between the winners of the Italian top-flight league and the domestic cup competition – in Jeddah three times over the next five years.

The decision to go ahead with the first fixture in January 2019 was met with opposition from BeIN, which was angered by over BeoutQ’s piracy of its Serie A rights, but also human rights campaigners who were angered that the showpiece fixture came three months after the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi government.

Now De Siervo has told Italian media: “Serie A is next to BeIN Sports against BeoutQ in the fight against piracy. For Serie A this is a fundamental area, from which about a third of international TV rights arrive.

“We have already taken legal action, we will start shortly to make a strong campaign towards our Government and other Governments to bring the BeoutQ phenomenon to the total reduction.”

Adding: “Could we skip the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia? It is a dispute that can entail all consequences.”

The scale of the unresolved piracy issue has seen Doha-based BeIN threaten to re-evaluate how much it pays for media rights across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and broadcaster’s withdrawal from Formula One distribution.

BeoutQ emerged in 2017 following a Riyadh-led diplomatic and trade boycott of Qatar, which was followed by several neighbouring Gulf states, saw BeIN’s transmissions of sporting events such as the Fifa World Cup soccer, grand slam tennis and Formula One no longer made available in Saudi Arabia.

It has led to a series of actions taken by Qatar and BeIN Sports to try and stem the flow of piracy.

In December last year, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) approved Qatar’s request to form a panel that would investigate Saudi Arabia for violating its obligations under the WTO’s guidelines on trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights.

Earlier in October, BeIN launched a US$1 billion international investment arbitration against Saudi Arabia over its widespread piracy. It later pressured the US government to place Saudi Arabia on its Priority Watch List to try and bring down BeoutQ.

