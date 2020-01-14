Mediapro Canada nets exclusive rights to Concacaf Gold Cup

Spanish media company Mediapro has scored exclusive live broadcast rights in Canada to all national team tournaments organised by Concacaf, the governing body for soccer in Central and North America and the Caribbean, from 2020 to 2023.

The headline fixture of the deal is rights to the region’s premier Concacaf Gold Cup tournaments in 2021 and 2023, and the women’s equivalent, the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship, with all to be shown on Mediapro’s Canadian streaming service, OneSoccer.

The agreement means the over-the-top (OTT) platform will become the exclusive home to 13 Concacaf tournaments, totalling up to 300 games, over the four-year deal, beginning with live coverage of the 2020 women’s Olympic soccer qualifying event in Texas and California. The competition is due to start on 28th January, with the two top teams heading to Tokyo 2020 as Concacaf representatives.

OneSoccer will also offer live coverage of the Concacaf men’s Olympic qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, from 20th March to 1st April. In addition, it will broadcast the Concacaf Women’s U20 Championship in the Dominican Republic from 22nd February to 8th March, the 2020 Concacaf U20 Championship and the 2020 Concacaf Women’s U17 Championship this year.

Furthermore, the service will broadcast coverage from the 2021 Concacaf U17 Championship and the 2021 Concacaf Women’s U20 Championship, followed by the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship.

OneSoccer’s Concacaf schedule in 2022 will be rounded off with coverage of the Concacaf U20 Championship and Women’s U17 Championship, while the 2023 Concacaf U17 Championship will also be covered.

The OTT platform OneSoccer will show 13 tournaments over the four-year deal.

Stay up to date with the latest sports business news and insights. SIGN UP

Stay up to date with the latest sports business news and insights. SIGN UP

Spanish media company Mediapro has scored exclusive live broadcast rights in Canada to all national team tournaments organised by Concacaf, the governing body for soccer in Central and North America and the Caribbean, from 2020 to 2023.

The headline fixture of the deal is rights to the region’s premier Concacaf Gold Cup tournaments in 2021 and 2023, and the women’s equivalent, the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship, with all to be shown on Mediapro’s Canadian streaming service, OneSoccer.

The agreement means the over-the-top (OTT) platform will become the exclusive home to 13 Concacaf tournaments, totalling up to 300 games, over the four-year deal, beginning with live coverage of the 2020 women’s Olympic soccer qualifying event in Texas and California. The competition is due to start on 28th January, with the two top teams heading to Tokyo 2020 as Concacaf representatives.

OneSoccer will also offer live coverage of the Concacaf men’s Olympic qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, from 20th March to 1st April. In addition, it will broadcast the Concacaf Women’s U20 Championship in the Dominican Republic from 22nd February to 8th March, the 2020 Concacaf U20 Championship and the 2020 Concacaf Women’s U17 Championship this year.

Furthermore, the service will broadcast coverage from the 2021 Concacaf U17 Championship and the 2021 Concacaf Women’s U20 Championship, followed by the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship.

OneSoccer’s Concacaf schedule in 2022 will be rounded off with coverage of the Concacaf U20 Championship and Women’s U17 Championship, while the 2023 Concacaf U17 Championship will also be covered.