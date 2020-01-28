Fox Sports bags Gold Cup rights in multi-tournament deal

US broadcasting giant Fox Sports has reached a multi-year, English-language media rights deal with Concacaf, the governing body for soccer in Central and North America and the Caribbean, for a host of its tournaments.

The contract includes rights to national team competitions such as the 2021 and 2023 Gold Cups, and US men’s and women’s Olympic Games qualifiers, as well as the Concacaf Champions League continental club tournament.

It was announced ahead of the soccer body’s women’s Olympic qualifying tournament, which kicks off on 28th January when the United States women’s national team (USWNT) face Haiti. Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama and St Kitts and Nevis will also be competing for the two spots at Tokyo 2020.

The USWNT’s opening match will be broadcast on cable network Fox Sports 2, while also being streamed live via FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

In addition, the Gold Cup, the premier men’s national team soccer competition in the region, stays on Fox for its next two editions. The broadcaster will be hoping to build on its 2019 success, in which it claimed Mexico’s 1-0 win over the US in the final was its biggest ever audience for a non-World Cup soccer telecast.

For the Concacaf Champions League, the tournament gains broader coverage after last year’s edition only had English-language live streams available in the US via Yahoo Sports.

The multi-tournament rights deal solidifies Fox’s soccer offering in the US since it notably lost the Uefa Champions League to Turner Sport and the Bundesliga to ESPN.

“Fox Sports is an excellent partner for Concacaf and we are extremely pleased they have invested in our rights across so many competitions, beginning with what should be an exciting Women’s Olympic Qualifiers,” said Concacaf president Victor Montagliani.

“They have an outstanding track record of delivering high-quality football coverage that reaches big audiences making this great news for fans, international teams across the region and clubs competing in our Champions League.”

For Concacaf, it is their second major rights sale this month after Spanish media company Mediapro secured exclusive live broadcast rights in Canada to all of its national team tournaments.

The multi-year contract also includes Olympic qualifiers and the Concacaf Champions League.

